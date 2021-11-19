Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TXG, SGFY, NVRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 10x Genomics Inc (Symbol: TXG), where a total volume of 5,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 590,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.6% of TXG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,300 underlying shares of TXG. Below is a chart showing TXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY) options are showing a volume of 11,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.9% of SGFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,000 underlying shares of SGFY. Below is a chart showing SGFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) saw options trading volume of 5,588 contracts, representing approximately 558,800 underlying shares or approximately 103% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TXG options, SGFY options, or NVRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

