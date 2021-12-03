Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWTR, URI, TLYS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 124,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 5,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,800 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,513 contracts, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tilly's Inc (Symbol: TLYS) options are showing a volume of 1,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of TLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of TLYS. Below is a chart showing TLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, URI options, or TLYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

