Markets
TWTR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWTR, URI, TLYS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 124,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 5,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,800 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,513 contracts, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Tilly's Inc (Symbol: TLYS) options are showing a volume of 1,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of TLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of TLYS. Below is a chart showing TLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, URI options, or TLYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR URI TLYS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular