Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWTR, SPOT, MKC

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 131,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 13,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,803 contracts, representing approximately 780,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) saw options trading volume of 3,741 contracts, representing approximately 374,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, SPOT options, or MKC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

TWTR SPOT MKC

Stocks Options

