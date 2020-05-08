Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWTR, LOW, MKC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 170,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 21,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 35,396 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 10,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) saw options trading volume of 3,443 contracts, representing approximately 344,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,700 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, LOW options, or MKC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

