Markets
TWTR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWTR, LOW, MKC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 170,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 21,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 35,396 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 10,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) saw options trading volume of 3,443 contracts, representing approximately 344,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,700 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, LOW options, or MKC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR LOW MKC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular