Markets
TWTR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWTR, JPM, PVAC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 175,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 41,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 76,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Penn Virginia Corp (Symbol: PVAC) options are showing a volume of 1,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of PVAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of PVAC. Below is a chart showing PVAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, JPM options, or PVAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR JPM PVAC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular