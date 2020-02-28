Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWTR, JPM, PVAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 175,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 41,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 76,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn Virginia Corp (Symbol: PVAC) options are showing a volume of 1,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of PVAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of PVAC. Below is a chart showing PVAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, JPM options, or PVAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.