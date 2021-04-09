Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWO, BILL, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), where a total volume of 22,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 10,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 7,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 20,596 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWO options, BILL options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.