Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWLO, SAGE, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 75,002 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 5,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 8,144 contracts, representing approximately 814,400 underlying shares or approximately 157.9% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,700 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 753,514 contracts, representing approximately 75.4 million underlying shares or approximately 141.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 48,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

