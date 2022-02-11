Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWLO, SAGE, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 75,002 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 5,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 8,144 contracts, representing approximately 814,400 underlying shares or approximately 157.9% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,700 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 753,514 contracts, representing approximately 75.4 million underlying shares or approximately 141.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 48,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, SAGE options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.