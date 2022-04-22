Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWLO, MBI, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 11,453 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 1,488 contracts, representing approximately 148,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 12,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, MBI options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

