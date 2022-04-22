Markets
TWLO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWLO, MBI, TDOC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 11,453 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 1,488 contracts, representing approximately 148,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 12,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, MBI options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWLO MBI TDOC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular