Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, HUBS, TGH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 15,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike put option expiring February 12, 2021, with 915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 4,077 contracts, representing approximately 407,700 underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 3,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

