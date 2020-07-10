Markets
TTWO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, CCL, PM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 9,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 924,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 213,655 contracts, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 16,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 25,841 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 20,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, CCL options, or PM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTWO CCL PM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular