Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, CCL, PM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 9,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 924,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 213,655 contracts, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 16,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 25,841 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 20,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, CCL options, or PM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

