Markets
TTD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, SQ, SGMS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 50,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 327.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 2,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 153,838 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 205.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 13,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS) options are showing a volume of 16,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,200 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, SQ options, or SGMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTD SQ SGMS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular