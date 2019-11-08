Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, SQ, SGMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 50,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 327.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 2,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 153,838 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 205.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 13,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS) options are showing a volume of 16,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,200 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, SQ options, or SGMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

