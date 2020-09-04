Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, RH, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 19,954 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 190.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 7,220 contracts, representing approximately 722,000 underlying shares or approximately 154.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring September 04, 2020, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 32,177 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, RH options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

