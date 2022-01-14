Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, AVXL, PACK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 27,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 6,226 contracts, representing approximately 622,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ranpak Holdings Corp (Symbol: PACK) options are showing a volume of 2,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of PACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of PACK. Below is a chart showing PACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

