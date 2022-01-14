Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTCF, AXP, GPRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF), where a total volume of 4,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 420,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 17,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 3,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

