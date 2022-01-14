Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTCF, AXP, GPRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF), where a total volume of 4,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 420,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 17,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 3,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTCF options, AXP options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.