Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, PINS, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 534,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 302.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 29,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 258,879 contracts, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares or approximately 219.2% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 14,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 111,921 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 116.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 16,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

