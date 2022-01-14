Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, IAA, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 151.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 579.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 128,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) saw options trading volume of 21,535 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 278.2% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 28,789 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 241.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

