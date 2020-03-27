Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, CARG, MYOK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 394,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 196.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring March 27, 2020, with 36,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) saw options trading volume of 32,011 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 143.2% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 15,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK) options are showing a volume of 4,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of MYOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of MYOK. Below is a chart showing MYOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

