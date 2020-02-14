Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRUP, DIS, DCPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 2,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 208,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 241,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,300 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 97,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 7,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) saw options trading volume of 3,340 contracts, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

