Markets
TRUP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRUP, DIS, DCPH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 2,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 208,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 241,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,300 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 97,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 7,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) saw options trading volume of 3,340 contracts, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, DIS options, or DCPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRUP DIS DCPH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular