Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRUP, DE, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total volume of 1,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 137,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,171 contracts, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 5,803 contracts, representing approximately 580,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

