Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRTN, AAOI, PRAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), where a total volume of 1,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 2,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 215,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,800 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pra Group Inc (Symbol: PRAA) saw options trading volume of 955 contracts, representing approximately 95,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of PRAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of PRAA. Below is a chart showing PRAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRTN options, AAOI options, or PRAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

