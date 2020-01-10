Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRN, SQ, NKTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN), where a total volume of 14,693 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.1% of TRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,600 underlying shares of TRN. Below is a chart showing TRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 70,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) saw options trading volume of 16,342 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of NKTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of NKTR. Below is a chart showing NKTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

