Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRIP, INO, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total volume of 13,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 9,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,000 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO) saw options trading volume of 121,027 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of INO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 14,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of INO. Below is a chart showing INO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 88,962 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 4,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRIP options, INO options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.