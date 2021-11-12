Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TPX, WMT, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total volume of 15,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.6% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,500 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 59,329 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 4,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 452,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.6% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

