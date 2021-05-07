Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TPR, IAC, PCTY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), where a total of 19,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC) options are showing a volume of 3,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paylocity Holding Corp (Symbol: PCTY) options are showing a volume of 1,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 109,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of PCTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PCTY. Below is a chart showing PCTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

