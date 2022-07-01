Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TOL, F, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 7,167 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 233,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 25,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 11,520 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
