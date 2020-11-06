Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TNDM, PTON, AAXN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), where a total of 6,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 646,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.3% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 597,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 182,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.3% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 7,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,000 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN) saw options trading volume of 5,564 contracts, representing approximately 556,400 underlying shares or approximately 105.6% of AAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of AAXN. Below is a chart showing AAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular