Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TNDM, FSLR, MTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), where a total of 6,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 696,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 7,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 1,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,100 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

