Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TIF, ANTM, PLAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), where a total volume of 9,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 971,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) saw options trading volume of 9,431 contracts, representing approximately 943,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,400 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 4,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

