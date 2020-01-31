Markets
TIF

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TIF, ANTM, PLAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), where a total volume of 9,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 971,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) saw options trading volume of 9,431 contracts, representing approximately 943,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,400 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 4,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TIF options, ANTM options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF ANTM PLAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular