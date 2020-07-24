Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, PHM, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 51,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 154% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 4,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 29,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 17,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 9,317 contracts, representing approximately 931,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

