Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, MET, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 44,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 54,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 38,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 20,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,600 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

