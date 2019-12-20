Markets
TGNA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGNA, RST, IIPR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), where a total volume of 13,324 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.3% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Rosetta Stone Inc (Symbol: RST) saw options trading volume of 1,882 contracts, representing approximately 188,200 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of RST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,800 underlying shares of RST. Below is a chart showing RST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 2,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGNA options, RST options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGNA RST IIPR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular