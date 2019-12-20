Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGNA, RST, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), where a total volume of 13,324 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.3% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Rosetta Stone Inc (Symbol: RST) saw options trading volume of 1,882 contracts, representing approximately 188,200 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of RST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,800 underlying shares of RST. Below is a chart showing RST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 2,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGNA options, RST options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

