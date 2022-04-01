Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDOC, ZS, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 21,748 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 13,487 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, ZS options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.