Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDOC, SPLK, XRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 4,398 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 439,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 8,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 831,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 1,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 8,703 contracts, representing approximately 870,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

