Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDOC, ORGO, MEDP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 53,051 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.5% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (Symbol: ORGO) saw options trading volume of 7,753 contracts, representing approximately 775,300 underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of ORGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,400 underlying shares of ORGO. Below is a chart showing ORGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) options are showing a volume of 1,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 145,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

