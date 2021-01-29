Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDOC, BOOM, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 19,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

DMC Global Inc (Symbol: BOOM) saw options trading volume of 424 contracts, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of BOOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,700 underlying shares of BOOM. Below is a chart showing BOOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 31,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

