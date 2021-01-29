Markets
TDOC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDOC, BOOM, LYFT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 19,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

DMC Global Inc (Symbol: BOOM) saw options trading volume of 424 contracts, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of BOOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,700 underlying shares of BOOM. Below is a chart showing BOOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 31,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, BOOM options, or LYFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDOC BOOM LYFT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular