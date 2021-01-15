Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDG, DE, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total volume of 1,103 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 110,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,986 contracts, representing approximately 698,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 22, 2021, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

