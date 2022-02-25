Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TAP, NTLA, KBH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total of 6,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 678,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) options are showing a volume of 4,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 7,223 contracts, representing approximately 722,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

