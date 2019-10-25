Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TAP, AMAG, RP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Symbol: TAP), where a total of 9,575 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 957,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: AMAG) saw options trading volume of 4,010 contracts, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of AMAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of AMAG. Below is a chart showing AMAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And RealPage Inc (Symbol: RP) options are showing a volume of 2,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of RP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of RP. Below is a chart showing RP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

