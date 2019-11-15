Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: T, PPL, CXO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 129,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 52,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) options are showing a volume of 21,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 10,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) options are showing a volume of 7,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for T options, PPL options, or CXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

