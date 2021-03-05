Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: T, ADVM, SWKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 196,187 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 14,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (Symbol: ADVM) options are showing a volume of 3,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of ADVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of ADVM. Below is a chart showing ADVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,700 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

