Markets
T

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: T, ADVM, SWKS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 196,187 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 14,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (Symbol: ADVM) options are showing a volume of 3,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of ADVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of ADVM. Below is a chart showing ADVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,700 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for T options, ADVM options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T ADVM SWKS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest