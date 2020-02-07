Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SYF, FTNT, AAWW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total of 33,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 15,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 5,722 contracts, representing approximately 572,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,100 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW) options are showing a volume of 1,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 183,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

