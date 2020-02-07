Markets
SYF

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SYF, FTNT, AAWW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total of 33,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 15,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 5,722 contracts, representing approximately 572,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,100 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW) options are showing a volume of 1,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 183,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SYF options, FTNT options, or AAWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYF FTNT AAWW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular