Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SWN, AVGO, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southwestern Energy Company (Symbol: SWN), where a total of 154,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.9% of SWN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 150,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares of SWN. Below is a chart showing SWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 17,887 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 9,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 924,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWN options, AVGO options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

