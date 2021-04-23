Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SWKS, POOL, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 7,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 796,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 15,310 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

