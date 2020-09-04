Markets
SWKS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SWKS, ORCL, LYB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 8,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 814,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 56,227 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 11, 2020, with 6,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) options are showing a volume of 8,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, ORCL options, or LYB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWKS ORCL LYB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular