Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SWKS, ORCL, LYB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 8,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 814,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 56,227 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 11, 2020, with 6,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) options are showing a volume of 8,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, ORCL options, or LYB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.