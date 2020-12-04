Markets
SWKS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SWKS, NKE, MOS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 11,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 24,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 21,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 3,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, NKE options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWKS NKE MOS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular