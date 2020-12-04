Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SWKS, NKE, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 11,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 24,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 21,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 3,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, NKE options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

