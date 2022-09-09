Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SWKS, CC, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 6,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 662,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 4,086 contracts, representing approximately 408,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 24,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 2,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

