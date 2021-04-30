Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SWKS, BCOV, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 55,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 309% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,300 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Brightcove Inc (Symbol: BCOV) saw options trading volume of 12,910 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 300% of BCOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,200 underlying shares of BCOV. Below is a chart showing BCOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 40,610 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 282.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2150 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2150 strike highlighted in orange:

