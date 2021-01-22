Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SWKS, AOUT, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 7,559 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 755,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

American Outdoor Brands Inc (Symbol: AOUT) options are showing a volume of 1,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of AOUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of AOUT. Below is a chart showing AOUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,086 contracts, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, AOUT options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

