Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SVMK, DELL, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SVMK Inc (Symbol: SVMK), where a total volume of 4,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 498,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of SVMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of SVMK. Below is a chart showing SVMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 14,409 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 9,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,800 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 120,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1210 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 79 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1210 strike highlighted in orange:

