Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STZ, CVX, KAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total of 5,156 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 515,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 67,642 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 4,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

And KAR Auction Services Inc. (Symbol: KAR) options are showing a volume of 11,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of KAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,800 underlying shares of KAR. Below is a chart showing KAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, CVX options, or KAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

